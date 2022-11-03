Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADUS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.60.

Shares of ADUS opened at $107.80 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.20.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $360,715.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $360,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,215 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 543,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth $724,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

