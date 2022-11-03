Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.47. Approximately 17,566 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,541,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Specifically, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 21,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $460,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 193,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 21,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $460,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 193,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Oliphant sold 5,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $127,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,165 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 7.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $490.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 236,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 364,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

