AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.25.

AGCO opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. AGCO has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average of $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 938,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,342 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,489 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth $4,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

