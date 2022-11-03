AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.25.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGCO will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,119,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 18.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,241,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,755,000 after acquiring an additional 511,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.