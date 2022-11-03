AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Trading Down 3.9%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.83 and last traded at $119.30. 3,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 583,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 9.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 16.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in AGCO by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 3.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 2.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.