Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $154.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABNB. Argus began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Airbnb to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.44.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 256,203 shares in the company, valued at $31,653,880.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,277,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $308,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 256,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,653,880.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Airbnb by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Airbnb by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

