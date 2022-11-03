Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Airbnb Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 256,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $308,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 256,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $1,234,124.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $13,476,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

