Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.44.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.07. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $282,005,158.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Airbnb by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Airbnb by 6.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,777,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,618,000 after purchasing an additional 367,204 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 64.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

