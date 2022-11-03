Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Mizuho

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.44.

Airbnb Trading Down 13.4 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.28.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $11,452,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Airbnb by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

