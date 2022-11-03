Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Airbnb to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.28.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,277,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $1,988,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

