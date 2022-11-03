AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Price Down 17.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) shares dropped 17.2% during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$17.00. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. AirBoss of America traded as low as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.93. Approximately 251,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 132,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.16.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOS. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.71.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.64. The stock has a market cap of C$164.18 million and a P/E ratio of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.