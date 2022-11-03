AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Price Down 17.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) shares dropped 17.2% during trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$20.00 to C$17.00. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. AirBoss of America traded as low as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.93. Approximately 251,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 132,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.16.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOS. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$30.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.71.
AirBoss of America Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.64. The stock has a market cap of C$164.18 million and a P/E ratio of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
Further Reading
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.