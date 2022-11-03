Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alarm.com in a report released on Monday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alarm.com’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alarm.com’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ALRM. Barclays lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Alarm.com from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $56.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.84. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $90.69.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 7,877 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $592,665.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,803 shares of company stock worth $2,653,366. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

