Alex Vaughan Acquires 4,534 Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating) insider Alex Vaughan purchased 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,632.24 ($1,887.20).
Costain Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON:COST opened at GBX 35.65 ($0.41) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.60. The firm has a market cap of £98.07 million and a P/E ratio of -16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Costain Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 32.05 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 61 ($0.71).
About Costain Group
