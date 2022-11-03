Alex Vaughan Acquires 4,534 Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating) insider Alex Vaughan purchased 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,632.24 ($1,887.20).

Costain Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:COST opened at GBX 35.65 ($0.41) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 39.60. The firm has a market cap of £98.07 million and a P/E ratio of -16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Costain Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 32.05 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 61 ($0.71).

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

