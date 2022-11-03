Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $5.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -2.64.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 70.44% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
