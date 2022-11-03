Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AHPI opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. Allied Healthcare Products has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $5.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -2.64.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 70.44% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

About Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Articles

