AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at Scotiabank

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATGFF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AltaGas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

AltaGas Price Performance

ATGFF opened at $17.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49. AltaGas has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $24.83.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

