Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $62.25. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 235.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $466.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 32.6% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 26,405 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.