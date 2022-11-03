Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 15.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 36.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 86,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,780 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Trading Down 1.1 %

Amdocs stock opened at $83.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $90.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amdocs

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

