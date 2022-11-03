AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,820,000 after acquiring an additional 419,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AMETEK by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after acquiring an additional 437,235 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in AMETEK by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,684,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in AMETEK by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,558,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AME. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $130.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

