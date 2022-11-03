Analysts Issue Forecasts for Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.57) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.43) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.72.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,736,000 after buying an additional 1,470,690 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,457,000 after buying an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,599,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 67.2% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after acquiring an additional 545,240 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $1,368,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,535,653.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,368,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,535,653.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $593,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,925,961.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,383,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

