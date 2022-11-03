Analysts Offer Predictions for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $3.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DCOM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Mahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $688,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 328,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,316,554.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Mahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $688,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 328,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,316,554.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $331,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,520.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,122 shares of company stock worth $9,121,094 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 229.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 785,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after buying an additional 547,293 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 59.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 363,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 135,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after buying an additional 88,775 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 680,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,884,000 after buying an additional 85,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

