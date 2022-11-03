Analysts Set Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) PT at $13.71

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on IREN. Citigroup lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen downgraded Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen downgraded Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

Iris Energy Company Profile

NASDAQ IREN opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01. Iris Energy has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $28.25.

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.