Analysts Set Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) PT at $113.60

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Masonite International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $70.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.69. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

