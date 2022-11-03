Analysts Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) PT at GBX 197.13

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 197.13 ($2.28).

SRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.37) to GBX 210 ($2.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.49) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.31) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($2.95) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, September 12th.

SRP opened at GBX 164.20 ($1.90) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,263.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 163.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 167.55. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 199 ($2.30).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

