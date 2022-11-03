Anne Frederick Crawford Buys 1,500 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Anne Frederick Crawford acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $20,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,810.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FMNB opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 40.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

FMNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

