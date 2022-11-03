ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.86. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
