ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.86. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

