Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Arcellx Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $22.52 on Monday. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.32. Equities analysts expect that Arcellx will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arcellx by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.