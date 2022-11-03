Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arconic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of ARNC opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. Arconic has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arconic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Arconic during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Arconic by 10.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arconic by 2.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Featured Stories

