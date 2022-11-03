Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$6.50 price target by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 62.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Arizona Metals in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Arizona Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$7.50 target price on Arizona Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Arizona Metals Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMC opened at C$3.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$446.17 million and a P/E ratio of -16.49. Arizona Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.42 and a 12 month high of C$6.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.61.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals ( CVE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Arizona Metals will post -0.2282707 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

