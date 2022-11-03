ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 51,214 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $947,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:ASA opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $23.79.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Announces Dividend

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.