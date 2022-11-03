Assetmark Inc. Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 485.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in TopBuild by 280.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in TopBuild by 12.7% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 180,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,190,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in TopBuild by 10.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,129,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in TopBuild by 18.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Down 5.9 %

TopBuild stock opened at $147.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.55. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $147.61 and a 12 month high of $284.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.11.

TopBuild Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.