Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Gap Down to $16.94

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.94, but opened at $16.28. Avid Bioservices shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 2,062 shares changing hands.
Avid Bioservices Trading Down 3.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.82.
Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 115,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.
Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.
