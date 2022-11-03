Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Down 3.9%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $221.11 and last traded at $227.25. 10,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,013,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.67.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.61.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.64 by $7.06. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.74 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,307,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

