Avista (NYSE:AVA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.03, but opened at $39.30. Avista shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 2,821 shares changing hands.

The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Avista by 25.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

