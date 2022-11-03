Avista (NYSE:AVA) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.03, but opened at $39.30. Avista shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 2,821 shares changing hands.
The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp downgraded Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Insider Transactions at Avista
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Avista by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Avista by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avista Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.58.
About Avista
Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avista (AVA)
- New Revenue Strategy, Strong Earnings, Apple Remains a Buy
- Devon Energy Lower After Beating Q3 Views But Slashing Dividend
- Chesapeake Energy Focus on Natural Gas Leads to Strong Results
- Are Investors Bailing on Travel America as Diesel Shortages Loom?
- Sell-Side Interest Drives Mondelez Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.