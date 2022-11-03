Aviva PLC Boosts Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Columbia Sportswear worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,329.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

COLM opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also

