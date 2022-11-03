Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 206.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,061 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in DISH Network by 61.5% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 263.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Down 3.4 %

DISH opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 163,637 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,963,466.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 713,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,399.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.