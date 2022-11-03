Aviva PLC Buys 3,657 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

