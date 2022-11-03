Aviva PLC Buys 69,321 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 285.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,321 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $12,140,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 27.4% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 231,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 271.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $1,143,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Insider Activity

AppLovin Stock Performance

In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APP opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $116.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.26.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.