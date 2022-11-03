Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 34,147 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 34,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE:PAG opened at $110.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.58 and a 52-week high of $126.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.