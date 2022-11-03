Aviva PLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $1,799,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,386 shares of company stock worth $6,246,417 over the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. William Blair reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of SEIC opened at $54.05 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

