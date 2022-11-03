Aviva PLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Liberty Global by 7.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,935,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,879,000 after buying an additional 1,185,247 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $11,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $29.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at $974,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

