Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KE were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 61,104 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of -1.85. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $25.08.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

