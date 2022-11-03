Aviva PLC Invests $2.66 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,807 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Argus dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

Insider Transactions at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

