Aviva PLC Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,333 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jabil by 677.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,639,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,029 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 231.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,240,000 after acquiring an additional 666,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 55.8% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 412,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jabil news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 17,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,162,083.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $971,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,924,853.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,785 shares of company stock worth $4,325,878. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

