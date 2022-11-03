Aviva PLC Purchases 12,315 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Pinterest by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Pinterest by 65.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 52.3% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Pinterest by 6.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,316.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,124,027. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

NYSE PINS opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

