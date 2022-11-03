Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 125,007 Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Huntsman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 18.7% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 41,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Insider Activity

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

