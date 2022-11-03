Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 97,829 Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Allison Transmission as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $1,227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,126,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:ALSN opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.87 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

