Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 96.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $373.51 on Thursday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.20.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

