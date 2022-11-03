Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,166 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,109,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,159,000 after buying an additional 375,207 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,834,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,857,000 after buying an additional 32,953 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,494,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $252,641,000 after buying an additional 184,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,971,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,302,000 after buying an additional 729,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.