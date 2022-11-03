Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 31.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $2,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $107.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.29. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 88.07%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

